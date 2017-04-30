The first public hard hat tours of the former Redruth Brewery site, which will be home to Cornwall’s new archive centre, Kresen Kernow, are taking place on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6.

Participants will be shown the work that has already been carried out on the building by Midas, the site contractors, and hear the latest news on the development. The tours take place on Friday at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 2pm and on Saturday at 1pm and 2pm. There will also be a special ‘Create at Kresen Kernow’ session from 10am until noon on Saturday when creative participants are encouraged to bring their cameras and sketchbooks to help capture the changes to the site.

Pre-booking is essential for all events, as spaces are limited, and strict health and safety guidelines must be adhered to. For more information, or to book a place, call 01872 323 127.

Deborah Tritton, Kresen Kernow project director, said: “This is a great opportunity for members of the public to see the work that has been done so far and to hear what the next steps are for this exciting project.”

Kresen Kernow is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Cornwall Council and will bring together the Cornish Studies Library, Cornwall Record Office and Cornwall and Scilly Historic Environment Record under one roof for the very first time. For more information visit cornwall.gov.uk/kresenkernow.