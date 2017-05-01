Scores of people flocked to Camborne on Saturday to celebrate the life of Richard Trevithick, the town's most famous son.

Each year people flock from all over Cornwall to join in the celebrations, which include parades of historic vehicles and steam locomotives, alongside music, food, and other forms of entertainment.

There was a replica of Trevithick's Puffing Devil steaming up Basset Street, and dancers took to Trelowarren Street to entertain the expectant crowd.

A parade of nearly 30 steam engines also took to Basset Street, and despite looking threatening the weather remained dry throughout the day, and the grey skies failed to dampen spirits.

Richard Trevithick is one of Cornwall's most widely celebrated industrial engineers, and was born the son of a mine captain in 1771, roughly a mile from Dolcoath Mine.

Trevithick is best known for his high-pressure steam engine and the world's first working full-scale railway steam locomotive, and each year his life is remembered by a day of celebrations.

This year's event hosted a new exhibition area, called the Hotch Potch sTEAm Party, ran in association with Feast Cornwall and Camborne Town Council.

They provided street theatre and performance acts across the town including Madam Matronic the human statue, Disparu Theatre with comedic acrobatics, This and That Performance with Cornish music and storytelling, Cousin Jack the Cornish miner stilt walker and Diablous Bruce - juggling extraordinaire.

Other acts throughout the day included the Holman Climax Male Voice Choir, the Red River Singers on Saturday and the Rafidy Dumitz band on Sunday.