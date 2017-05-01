A family run garden centre hosted a charitable spring fair, and raised over £500 for the British Heart Foundation.

The Stevenson family, who run Trevenson Moor Garden Centre, decided to host the charity event after Chris Stevenson suffered two heart attacks.

He was able to make a full recovery, after receiving a quadruple heart bypass, and has since been involved in raising funds for the charity.

The spring fair, held in their garden centre, showcased local made jewellery, knit-wear, handbags, wooden art and beautiful crafts, and sales made £525 over the weekend.

Chris said: “A Spring Fair at the garden centre seemed like the perfect opportunity to get crafters and musicians together to create a fun, family event in aid of a charity that is literally very close to my heart.”

Sarah Stevenson, Chris’ daughter, said "The event was a great success. We were overwhelmed by the support we had over the weekend.

"We can't thank everyone enough. From the crafters, food stalls and musicians for giving up their time to be part of the event to the visitors who came and donated.

"Heart disease can affect anyone at any time, just like it did with our family.

"I'm just so grateful to have dad healthy and fit again."

Joy Petley, BHF fundraising manager for Devon and Cornwall, said: “It’s so wonderful that the Stevenson family have managed to raise much needed money for a cause close to their hearts, whilst creating a fun day out for the Cornish Community.

"I’m incredibly grateful to them for raising £525, we urgently need more people to join our fight for every heartbeat and help power our life saving research.

“Here in the South West, cardiac arrest survival rate is lower than the UK average, with less than one in 11 people surviving a cardiac arrest outside of hospital.

"We need not only for people to support our research, but we also need to train up a nation of lifesavers so we can reduce this shocking figure."