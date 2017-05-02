Police are investigating the death of a pensioner after getting off a bus in Troon near Camborne on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the serious collisions investigation unit are appealing to the public for any information around the circumstances of the death, which happened on Newton Road at around 4.20pm.

A police spokesperson said: "An elderly woman got off a bus and was quickly found on the floor. Members of the public gave first aid and ambulance staff treated the woman at the scene but unfortunately she passed away."

They added: "The bus started to leave but a quick shout from someone nearby to driver when woman was seen on floor and bus stopped. It is not clear what caused the woman to fall."

The woman was reported to be in her seventies and lived in the local area, her family have been informed and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Police would like to hear from other passengers who were on the bus or any person who assisted with first aid. They are asked to either call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk and quote log 599 of 28 April 2017.