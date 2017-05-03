If the thought of creating your own bespoke home sounds enticing, then perhaps you should take a leaf out of Nathan Billings’ book – he’s the first person to have bought a brand new home at Heartlands, near Redruth in Cornwall, as part of the government’s first custom build pilot scheme.

Nathan’s house is part of HomeMade at Heartlands, the largest development of its type to have started in the UK. Custom build is a route to creating a bespoke home with a little help from the experts – and is how most homes are built across Europe, being especially popular in Holland and Germany.

Instead of working with a large housebuilder selling a standard house, customers can create their own home in two steps, firstly reserving a plot and then choosing one of six designers to work with. They can decide how much money to spend, how big to build, how many rooms, what kind of kitchens and bathrooms, and what it should look like. The designer will then customise the home to an agreed timetable.

Nathan said: “My family and I live and work on the edge of Redruth and have watched as the gorgeous and friendly Heartlands neighbourhood has grown in its beautiful gardens. When I found out about the opportunity to create a new home there for my family I jumped at the chance to be one of the first to build there.

“The process was really easy. I reserved my plot and then selected Geoff, the architect from littleBIG House – from the six available designers to create my home.

“Geoff had some options he had prepared earlier, and then we met a few times and discussed my requirements over the phone. This took place over the course of six weeks, and at the end of that period he had come up with a superb design and price for our new dream home. I work in renewable energy so I was keen for the house to be as sustainable a possible. I couldn’t have got this from a traditional housebuilder, but it could be easily factored in to this custom build.

“The best thing is that the kids are happy and excited about our new home. The park is just across the road and the entrance to the adventure playground couldn’t be closer – what’s more, they will be going to a great primary school.”

To meet Nathan, reserve a plot and be part of the Homemade at Heartlands community, visit Heartlands' Meet the Designers event on Saturday, May 6, at the Red River Café from noon until 2pm.

It’s an opportunity to meet the six designers who are offering two, three, and four-bedroom designs that fit on every plot at Heartlands.

On the day, agents Humberts and Redwood, as well as independent finance specialist BuildStore, will be on hand to offer guidance and advice.

In addition to Meet the Designers, there’s a host of other activities going on at Heartlands over the weekend.

On the evening of Friday, May 5, as part of the UK Green Film Festival, there will be a free screening of the documentary Daughter of the Lake. Other family-friendly activities over the weekend include: children’s archery sessions; an adventure playground; a tour of the engine house; and a photography exhibition.