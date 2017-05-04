Thieves made off with wallpaper, power tools and alcohol after a break-in which happened in Camborne last week.

Police are seeking witnesses to the burglary, in which offenders smashed a kitchen window to a property in Park Road sometime between 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 26, and 10am the next day.

Items stolen included a Bosch hammer drill, a Bosch dual sander and a Bosch jigsaw together with eight rolls of wallpaper and a quantity of alcohol.

Police are investigating the burglary and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Joanne Sodergren at Camborne CID by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or phoning 101, quoting crime reference CR/031516/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-org.uk