Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Shanay Murton, last seen at 10am on Thursday 4 May 2017 on Church Road, Redruth.

Shanay is described as white, approximately 5’2” tall of a slight build, with long, blonde hair.

Officers said when last seen she was wearing a Pool Academy school uniform which consisted of a dark blazer, white shirt, black skirt, a black tie with yellow stripes and a dark coloured coat with a furry hood.

If you know Shanay or of her whereabouts police ask you to get in touch urgently by calling 101 and quoting log 0268 04/05/2017