The counting has started in local elections which will decided who sits on Cornwall Council for the next four years, as well as local town and parish councillors.

Cornwall Council chief executive Kate Kenally, who is also the council's returning officer, was at Carn Brea Leisure Centre at 10am to announce the beginning of the count.

Kate Kennally announces the start of the count at Carn Brea and explains the count process #LE2017 #Cornwall





Due to cuts, many areas of the country have foregone the usual overnight tallying of ballot papers in favour of a daytime count, meaning less money is spent on overtime but leading to results appearing later in the day.

The results are expected to be announced by Ms Kennally some time this afternoon.