Did you mark your ballot paper with a tick and not a cross? What about a smiley face or a thumbs up? Or maybe you chose multiple options?
While waiting for the count to come in, Cornwall Council deputy returning officer Simon Mansell has taken to Youtube to explain what happens to oddly marked ballot papers.
He also explains that in the case of a tied ballot, the candidates will draw lots to decide who wins - very democratic.
Comments
I think if there is a tie the two candidates should answer a few general knowledge questions on the area they are going to represent, with the winner being the one who knows the most about the area.
Last edited: 11:59am Fri 5 May 17
