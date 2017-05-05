Local Elections 2017: The results from mid to west Cornwall. All results are now in and the Tories have taken control of Cornwall Council

This site is part of Newsquest's audited local newspaper network | A Gannett Company
Comments
Come on hurry up, they did not start counting until 10:00 surely they do not need a lunch break already 😊
Judging by the Newquay Central turnout a great vote for apathy.
Congratulations to John Pollard, I am glad he has been re-elected, I think he was a good leader for the council.
Congratulations to John Martin I think he will make an excellent Cornwall Councillor.
Last edited: 7:11pm Fri 5 May 17
Congratulations to Mike Thomas, I think he will make an excellent Cornwall Councillor.
Congratulations to Carolyn Rule x
"3:46pm
St Keverne and Meneage
Julian Brand
Independent
Wins the seat with 44 per cent of the vote"
Rand not Brand I believe.
Congratulations to him.
Last edited: 7:11pm Fri 5 May 17
Congratulations to Andrew Wallis, I knew he would be lucky! 👏🏻👍🏻
Last edited: 7:09pm Fri 5 May 17
Thank you to the Packet for the up to the minute results.
"The results are in and the Tories have taken Cornwall Council but not enough for complete control"
I am not surprised as the other two main political party leaders are not in my opinion dynamic enough. Although I do believe many people including myself, vote for the person as a councillor, regardless of the adherence to whatever political party or none.
Are you saying Theresa May IS dynamic?
Yes, I think she is as it happens. Also she might not answer some questions but I think that is far better than David Cameron that just promised things he did not deliver.
"6:21pm
The Conservatives won 46 out of the 122 seats that were available. The Liberal Democrats won 37 seats with 30 Independent councillors. "
I thought there were 123 seats in total for councillors!
113 seats accounted for, so who took the rest?
Last edited: 7:09pm Fri 5 May 17
Well done to Andrew Wallis, pleased to see him regain his seat on the council.
When do we get the Town Council results?
