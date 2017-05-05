About Cookies

Local Elections 2017: The results from mid to west Cornwall. All results are now in and the Tories have taken control of Cornwall Council

    Gilly Zella Martin 1:12pm Fri 5 May 17

    Come on hurry up, they did not start counting until 10:00 surely they do not need a lunch break already 😊

    Penryn-Conch-ience 2:19pm Fri 5 May 17

    Judging by the Newquay Central turnout a great vote for apathy.

    Gilly Zella Martin 3:12pm Fri 5 May 17

    Congratulations to John Pollard, I am glad he has been re-elected, I think he was a good leader for the council.

    Gilly Zella Martin 3:19pm Fri 5 May 17

    Congratulations to John Martin I think he will make an excellent Cornwall Councillor.

    Gilly Zella Martin 3:27pm Fri 5 May 17

    Congratulations to Mike Thomas, I think he will make an excellent Cornwall Councillor.

    Gilly Zella Martin 3:39pm Fri 5 May 17

    Congratulations to Carolyn Rule x

    Gilly Zella Martin 3:48pm Fri 5 May 17

    "3:46pm
    St Keverne and Meneage

    Julian Brand

    Independent

    Wins the seat with 44 per cent of the vote"

    Rand not Brand I believe.
    Congratulations to him.

    Gilly Zella Martin 4:26pm Fri 5 May 17

    Congratulations to Andrew Wallis, I knew he would be lucky! 👏🏻👍🏻

    Gilly Zella Martin 4:36pm Fri 5 May 17

    Thank you to the Packet for the up to the minute results.

    Gilly Zella Martin 6:23pm Fri 5 May 17

    "The results are in and the Tories have taken Cornwall Council but not enough for complete control"

    I am not surprised as the other two main political party leaders are not in my opinion dynamic enough. Although I do believe many people including myself, vote for the person as a councillor, regardless of the adherence to whatever political party or none.

    ElevenEleven Replying Gilly Zella Martin 7:31pm Fri 5 May 17

    Are you saying Theresa May IS dynamic?

    Gilly Zella Martin Replying ElevenEleven 7:34pm Fri 5 May 17

    Yes, I think she is as it happens. Also she might not answer some questions but I think that is far better than David Cameron that just promised things he did not deliver.

    Gilly Zella Martin 6:27pm Fri 5 May 17

    "6:21pm
    The Conservatives won 46 out of the 122 seats that were available. The Liberal Democrats won 37 seats with 30 Independent councillors. "

    I thought there were 123 seats in total for councillors!

    113 seats accounted for, so who took the rest?

    Vera Thomas Helston 7:10pm Fri 5 May 17

    Well done to Andrew Wallis, pleased to see him regain his seat on the council.

    ElevenEleven 7:42pm Fri 5 May 17

    When do we get the Town Council results?

