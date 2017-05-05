About Cookies

Local Elections 2017: The results from mid to west Cornwall. All results are now in and the Tories have the most seats on Cornwall Council but not enough to take control

    Gilly Zella Martin 1:12pm Fri 5 May 17
    Come on hurry up, they did not start counting until 10:00 surely they do not need a lunch break already 😊
    Penryn-Conch-ience 2:19pm Fri 5 May 17
    Judging by the Newquay Central turnout a great vote for apathy.
    Gilly Zella Martin 3:12pm Fri 5 May 17
    Congratulations to John Pollard, I am glad he has been re-elected, I think he was a good leader for the council.
    Gilly Zella Martin 3:19pm Fri 5 May 17
    Congratulations to John Martin I think he will make an excellent Cornwall Councillor.

    Last edited: 7:11pm Fri 5 May 17

    Gilly Zella Martin 3:27pm Fri 5 May 17
    Congratulations to Mike Thomas, I think he will make an excellent Cornwall Councillor.
    Gilly Zella Martin 3:39pm Fri 5 May 17
    Congratulations to Carolyn Rule x
    Gilly Zella Martin 3:48pm Fri 5 May 17
    "3:46pm
    St Keverne and Meneage

    Julian Brand

    Independent

    Wins the seat with 44 per cent of the vote"

    Rand not Brand I believe.
    Congratulations to him.

    Last edited: 7:11pm Fri 5 May 17

    Gilly Zella Martin 4:26pm Fri 5 May 17
    Congratulations to Andrew Wallis, I knew he would be lucky! 👏🏻👍🏻

    Last edited: 7:09pm Fri 5 May 17

    Gilly Zella Martin 4:36pm Fri 5 May 17
    Thank you to the Packet for the up to the minute results.
    Gilly Zella Martin 6:23pm Fri 5 May 17
    "The results are in and the Tories have taken Cornwall Council but not enough for complete control"

    I am not surprised as the other two main political party leaders are not in my opinion dynamic enough. Although I do believe many people including myself, vote for the person as a councillor, regardless of the adherence to whatever political party or none.
    ElevenEleven Replying Gilly Zella Martin 7:31pm Fri 5 May 17
    Are you saying Theresa May IS dynamic?
    Gilly Zella Martin Replying ElevenEleven 7:34pm Fri 5 May 17
    Yes, I think she is as it happens. Also she might not answer some questions but I think that is far better than David Cameron that just promised things he did not deliver.
    ElevenEleven Replying Gilly Zella Martin 7:58pm Fri 5 May 17
    Competent but cold I would say.

    Bit early to say whether she will deliver what she promises.
    Gilly Zella Martin Replying ElevenEleven 8:02pm Fri 5 May 17
    She is a Christian I believe and I believe her father was a vicar, so in theory she should hold moral principles and values.
    Gilly Zella Martin 6:27pm Fri 5 May 17
    "6:21pm
    The Conservatives won 46 out of the 122 seats that were available. The Liberal Democrats won 37 seats with 30 Independent councillors. "

    I thought there were 123 seats in total for councillors!

    Last edited: 9:25am Sat 6 May 17

    Penryn-Conch-ience Replying Gilly Zella Martin 10:54pm Fri 5 May 17
    I believe that Bodmin St Petroc poll was countermanded following the death of Councillor Steve Rogerson and that it will take place on June 8th with the General Election but don't quote me i.e. 122 + 1.
    Gilly Zella Martin Replying Penryn-Conch-ience 7:33am Sat 6 May 17
    Oh right, thank you. It was all a bit confusing at first as they gave the numbers of seats taken which totalled 113 only, by the Conservatives and Lib Dems, on the same post, but now they have added those taken by Labour and Mebyon Kernow so now it makes sense.

    Last edited: 9:25am Sat 6 May 17

    Vera Thomas Helston 7:10pm Fri 5 May 17
    Well done to Andrew Wallis, pleased to see him regain his seat on the council.
    ElevenEleven 7:42pm Fri 5 May 17
    When do we get the Town Council results?
    andyk-h Replying ElevenEleven 8:16pm Fri 5 May 17
    might be handy to know
    Gilly Zella Martin Replying ElevenEleven 8:18pm Fri 5 May 17
    I would guess on Monday. I am interested in finding out who has been elected to Porthleven Town Council and Falmouth Town Council.

    Last edited: 9:25am Sat 6 May 17

    cornishblonde 10:33pm Fri 5 May 17
    I think it is utterly appalling that the cornwall.gov.uk website is unable by 10.30pm to show me who has won and lost on Falmouth Town Council. The website appears totally useless with a pathetic notice saying they are trying to fix it (since just after 6pm) Maybe some new Cornwall Councillors may like to look into this before we vote for them again?
    Gilly Zella Martin Replying cornishblonde 3:12am Sat 6 May 17
    Perhaps they 'are' busy trying to fix it.....the vote 😊
    Seaplane man 6:48am Sat 6 May 17
    Come on Falmouth Packet, that headline was a bit biased - "The Tories have taken control of Cornwall Council"???? The BBCput it slightly differently: "Cornwall Council: Conservatives win most seats but no overall control". You can´t both be right, and as the Tories won less than 50% of the seats I guess it isn´t the Falmouth Packet that was correct on this occassion.
    Vera Thomas Helston Replying Seaplane man 9:32am Sat 6 May 17
    Fake news!!! Or fake headlines!!!

    Last edited: 9:34am Sat 6 May 17

