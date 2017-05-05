Local Elections 2017: The results from mid to west Cornwall. All results are now in and the Tories have the most seats on Cornwall Council but not enough to take control

This site is part of Newsquest's audited local newspaper network | A Gannett Company
Comments
Last edited: 7:11pm Fri 5 May 17
St Keverne and Meneage
Julian Brand
Independent
Wins the seat with 44 per cent of the vote"
Rand not Brand I believe.
Congratulations to him.
Last edited: 7:09pm Fri 5 May 17
I am not surprised as the other two main political party leaders are not in my opinion dynamic enough. Although I do believe many people including myself, vote for the person as a councillor, regardless of the adherence to whatever political party or none.
Bit early to say whether she will deliver what she promises.
The Conservatives won 46 out of the 122 seats that were available. The Liberal Democrats won 37 seats with 30 Independent councillors. "
I thought there were 123 seats in total for councillors!
Last edited: 9:25am Sat 6 May 17
