St Agnes now has two new community access defibrillators at Chapel Porth and Trevaunance Coves thanks to the fundraising efforts of local people.

St Agnes RNLI, as part of the community lifesaving team, has helped with the placement of two new life-saving machines which are now available to use.

Emma Fuell raised over £4,000, which is enough money to provide a defibrillator at Trevaunance Cove and Chapel Porth Cove. The Trevaunance Cove defibrillator is now sited on the wall of the St Agnes Surf Life Saving Club, by the roadside, and the Chapel Porth unit is on the wall of the Lifeguard/National Trust Hut, on the right, as you enter beach car park.

Emma has worked closely with the Coast Medic charity, who enabled the provision of the units, and RNLI lifeguard supervisor, Martyn Ward, arranged the installation. She is also very grateful to St Agnes Parish Council, in particular Councillor Pete Mitchell, and the St Agnes local improvements committee, for their contributions. The National Trust has also allowed the installation of a weatherproof unit, with a device inside, on one of

their shared buildings at Chapel Porth.

The Community Lifesaving Team of the St Agnes RNLI are delighted that the units have been formally commissioned and are available for emergency use, via a 999 call to the ambulance service. Members of the

local community and rescue services came together to formally commission the units and to thank Emma for her fundraising.

Emma is now helping others with fundraising for a defibrillator in Mount Hawke, and anyone who would like to help her or the fundraisers in Mount Hawke, should email her at emma.fuell@coastmedic.org.uk or go to totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/Stagnesbeachaed.

St Agnes Surf Club also wants to recruit more volunteer lifeguards to patrol the beaches. You do not need to be a trained lifeguard, but a experience or first aid training would be advantageous. Further Information can be found at stagnessurflifesavingclub.co.uk.