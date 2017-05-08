The death of a pensioner in Troon who was found on the floor after getting off a bus happened due to natural causes, a post mortem has found.

An investigation was launched following the death of the woman, who was in her 70s, who died after getting off the bus in Newton Road on April 28.

A police spokesperson said in a statement: "A post mortem has now been carried out on Mrs Cadwell which has established that she died of natural causes and not as a result of trauma."

Police were called at around 4.20pm on the day of the incident, after it was reported that the woman got off the bus, and was then spotted on the floor by one of the passengers as the driver went to pull away.

Police said at the time: "Members of the public gave first aid and ambulance staff treated the woman at the scene but unfortunately she passed away... It is not clear what caused the woman to fall."