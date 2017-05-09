Camborne and Redruth Liberal Democrats have chosen party founder member Geoff Williams to stand as their candidate in the forthcoming general election.

Living in Illogan, Mr Williams has over 30 years experience representing local communities at every level of local government, from parish to county, and has fought a number of parliamentary and European elections for them in other parts of the country.

Mr Williams studied German and French at London University and gained both a BA (Hons) and an MPhil. He enjoyed a successful teaching career in further and higher education alongside his political activities.

His wife Linda also taught for many years and they have three grown up children working in various parts of the country. Away from politics Geoff volunteers for the National Trust and Cornwall Partnership Trust and is active in the local Illogan community: in his spare time he enjoys music, gardening and his grandchildren. In 2013 Geoff was awarded an MBE for his services to local government.

Geoff is passionate about the environment and the economic and housing issues facing this part of Cornwall.

He said: “Brexit presents us with huge challenges but I and my fellow Liberal Democrats are determined to fight very hard for a final deal that meets the needs of the people of Cornwall and that we all have a say in that.”