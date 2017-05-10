Nine-year-old Will Simister from Redruth is going to have his first ever hair cut at his school's summer fete next month - a momentous occasion which will see two charities benefit.

Will has chosen to donate his hair to the Little Princess Trust and also to raise money for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) at the same time. Now he has made the decision he is very excited about the thought of his charitable deed being able to help other children both locally and nationally.

The big hair cut will be happening at Illogan School on Saturday, June 24, and will be performed by staff from Hamilton Hairdressers.

Mary Murfin, community fundraiser for CHSW, said: “It is always lovely when we hear from children who want to fundraise for us to help support the children and families that we care for at Little Harbour. Will is very excited about this challenge and we are so grateful for what he is doing.”

If you would like to sponsor Will for his hair cut go to his online donation page uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Willsimister.