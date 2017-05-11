Children's Hospice South West has announced they will be opening a new shop in Commercial Square in Camborne.

The new store will be opened on June 1, at 10.30am, by the charity's co-founder and chief executive Eddie Farwell MBE.

Anyone is welcome to attend the opening of the new shop, which will have something for everyone with a wide range of goods on offer.

Volunteers are also needed to help run the new shop, and prepare the shop for opening.

Chris Judd, head of retail at the charity, said: "We are really looking forward to opening the new shop in Camborne and we aim to be at the heart of the town’s community while helping to raise vital funds.

"However you are able to support us in the store, whether that’s shopping with us, by dropping off donations or volunteering, you’ll be helping to support our Little Harbour hospice in St Austell which offers care to families from all across Cornwall."

There is a variety of tasks that volunteers can get involved with from processing stock received from donations, to window displays, dressing mannequins and processing payments.

For anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering, the shop will be hosting a volunteer open day on May 19, from 10am to 4pm.