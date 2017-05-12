Camborne, Redruth and Hayle Labour Party has selected its constituency candidate for the general election on June 8.

The party has chosen Graham Winter, a Camborne Town Councillor, who lives in the heart of his constituency but is constantly involved in the community.

Most recently he helped to organise Camborne’s Trevithick day as a member of the committee and spent the day raising money by selling programmes to keep the Camborne tradition alive. He has served as a member of St John’s School PTA and was formerly a trustee of Camborne Community Centre. Mr Winter is also a keen actor and can often be spotted treading the boards with St Agnes Theatre Players.

The party said he intends to run a highly visible campaign and his team are already organising a series of events to introduce him to the electorate, which started with an invitation to party members to meet him at the Donald Thomas Centre earlier this week.

Mr Winter said: “This constituency has a great history and heritage and I love being at the heart of it. As a family man living in one of the most deprived areas of the county I understand the issues and hardships people are suffering. I will be a strong voice in Westminster and stand up for the many not just the privileged few. I will fight to protect our NHS and strive to increase the amount of jobs and affordable, good quality housing in the area.”