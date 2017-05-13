A woman has been killed following an incident on the A30 last night involving three vehicles and a pedestrian.

The 27-year-old, who has been described by police as living locally to the area, was declared dead at the scene shortly after the collision at around 10.10pm.

It took place approximately half a mile west of Roseworthy Dip.

Police closed the stretch of road for around six and a half hours, to allow a specialist forensic investigation to be carried out at the scene.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are now appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact them by calling 101, quoting log number DCP-20170512-0938.