Twenty three guests from Thailand and Japan enjoyed the best of what Cornwall has to offer recently, having been hosted by Camborne Science and International Academy.

The exchange students, from Ritsumeikan High School in Kyoto and Mahidol Wit-tayanusorn High School in Bangkok, stayed with host families locally and were looked after by CSIA buddies.

“Yet again, we’re delighted to have showcased what a fantastic part of the world we live and integrated our visitors into our school community,” said Paula Tippett, international and student voice coordinator. “They enjoyed many lessons across our subjects at both CSIA and NEXUS, as well as a whole variety of cultural and tourist spots across the county.”

The Minack Theatre, Marazion and Land’s End were all popular visits, as well as Feadon Farm Wildlife Centre in Portreath. CSIA students from year nine and ten made up the hosting group, with some of them having already visited their international student in their respective countries, or will be travelling to see them in the autumn term.

The beach was among their favourite destinations and every visitor enjoyed eating Cornish pasties and traditional roast dinners. “We were delighted to unite the unique experience of cultures from the Far East for our students here in Camborne and thank our hosting families and our students, who were exceptional ambassadors for our school,” said Ms Tippett.

Principal Ian Kenworthy added: “Our international programme has been an integral part of CSIA for over a decade, and continues to provide invaluable experiences for all involved. Many partnerships from previous exchanges have met again and are even now at university together in the UK. We’re very proud to support our students to become global citizens and be inspired by the multitude of opportunities which lie ahead.”