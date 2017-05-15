Kehelland Trust has been able to purchase a new compact tractor, thanks to funding from charities, individuals and the council.

The tractor, made by Iseki, was paid for by funding from Clare Milne Trust, Camborne Town Council and a host of local crowd-funders and private donors.

It will now be used on their 16-acre horticultural site in Kehelland, near Camborne, enabling the charity to continue delivering their unique support to those with learning disabilities.

Val Dalley, Camborne Town Mayor, attended the trust's open day on April 22 to officially cut the ribbon on the tractor, welcome many new visitors to the site and introduce them to the important work that the charity does.

The open day was a huge success, with many people visiting Kehelland Trust for the first time.

Visitors enjoyed buying plants from the nursery, exploring the orchards and growing areas and finding out more about the trusts unique education programmes.

Phil Slack, site manager for the trust, said: “Our existing compact tractor had got beyond cost-effective repair and was no longer capable of carrying out the work we needed to do.

“A lot of the work the tractor does cannot be done any other way, added to that, a vital part of our work is ensuring the young people and adults with disabilities that we work with gain a wide variety of experiences in different aspects of horticulture and land management.

"Often these are opportunities that they just cannot get elsewhere.

"We realised that the tractor was important on many levels.

"We asked for help, and we got it. We’re so grateful to all those who supported our appeal."

The new Iseki Compact Tractor, together with loader, pallet forks and mower, was provided by Nigel Rafferty Groundcare, based in Redruth.

Julie Rafferty, from the store, said: "We hope they will have many happy hours of use with their new machinery.

The Kehelland Trust was set up in 1982 to provide a rural, horticulture setting for the support of adults with learning and, or physical disabilities.

The Team at Kehelland work with their clients through the growing of plants and vegetables which are then sold through their shop and through The Cornish Food Box Company’s online delivery service and Truro shop.