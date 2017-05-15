Students from Camborne Science and International Academy are celebrating, after completing the annual two-day Ten Tors challenge.

The team for the 35 mile route consisted of Katie Brown, Ruben Masi, Russell Dalton, James Rice, Barney Hills and Beth Brown.

They all successfully completed the challenge with the exception of Russell Dalton, who had to retire due to an injury.

The adventure started at 7am at Okehampton Army Base with the team awoken by Chariots of Fire before setting off at 7am.

Despite their setbacks, the team more than doubled their pace to ensure they made the finish line in time.

Anthony Douglas, outdoor pursuits coordinator for the academy, said: "I can speak for myself and the whole academy in saying how proud we are of these students, who conquered this incredibly difficult test of endurance and commitment.

“As a group, they had to overcome a number of challenges, including losing one of their strongest team members and lead navigator.

"They were forced to assess their situation, then make an informed and mature decision on whether to continue. They carried on with sheer grit and determination.”

“Having followed their progress the whole way using the tracking system and enduring many nail-biting moments, staff and parents joined the masses at the end, watching the five bright orange CSIA rucksacks bobbing over the brow of the final hill.

“Wearing their school jumpers, they crossed the finish line at 4.06pm on the Sunday to the rapturous applause of a few thousand people.

"This is yet another example of the selflessness and spirit this event promotes.

“Our CSIA team have made the whole school community very proud.

"They sacrificed speed and schedule to get as far as possible together, using experience and insight to make a difficult decision to leave a team member behind in order to reward him with a medal at the end."

Ruben Masi, a year ten student, said: "It really was a weekend of ups and downs but I’m so proud of myself and the team for doing it.

"We were faced with challenges we didn’t expect but managed to overcome them all.”

Katie Brown, a year ten student, said: "From the training to the actual event, Ten Tors has been very hard but I have learnt so much along the way and feel like a different person now I’ve done it."

Ian Kenworthy, principal at CSIA, said: “What an incredible effort from a young group of Camborne students.

"The commitment and perseverance shown throughout the whole Ten Tors programme has been admirable. Well done to everyone involved."