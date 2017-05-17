Cornwall Council’s Trading Standards service is appealing for witnesses who have been targeted by rogue block paving firms to come forward and speak to them about their experiences.

The rogue traders arrived in Cornwall in April and began cold calling at homes in Camborne and Liskeard offering to block pave or power wash driveways. In one instance, the company began work without the consent of the homeowner in an attempt to force payment and became aggressive with another victim when payment in cash was refused.

The offenders pose as legitimate limited companies, using new sign written vehicles and glossy advertising materials.

Leanne McLean, lead officer for doorstep crime, said: “These bogus firms have travelled from outside Cornwall to deliberately target our residents. We want to speak to anyone who has had block paving work or pressure washing of their drives carried out by these offenders.”

Anyone with information relating to these companies is asked to contact Trading Standards on 01872 324388.