The four parliamentary candidates for Camborne and Redruth will go head to head in a public debate on Friday, May 26.

Geoff Garbett of the Green Party will face Liberal Democrat Geoff Williams, Conservative George Eustice, and Graham Winter of Labour in a hustings at the Camborne Liberal Hall, formerly The Salvation Army Hall on Vyvyan Street

The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place from 7.30pm, and the chairman will be the Reverend Canon Jane Kneebone from Newquay, the chaplain to the Cornish Gorsedh.