The sounds and smells of working steam engines will return to East Pool Mine next Tuesday, as the site hosts a special event.

Staff and volunteers are hosting a special one day event called Steam Day, as part of the mines regular Trevithick Tuesday family activities.

The event will feature the Trevithick Society's replica of Richard Trevithick's 1801 Puffing Devil, the first steam propelled road vehicle in history.

There will be rides behind a quarter-scale traction engine, model-making activities and dressing up.

Working compressed-air model engines will be on display in the mines boiler room, and visitors can also re-live their childhood through a collection of Mamod toy engines.

There will be Cornish cream teas on offer, alongside cakes and coffees served from a marquee in the spirit of an Edwardian country fair.

John Harvey, visitor experience officer, said: "We’re very excited to be bringing steam back again to East Pool Mine for the day.

"I’m extremely pleased to be have secured the Trevithick Society’s replica of the Puffing Devil, especially because Richard Trevithick himself was born so close to the Mine.

"This will be a fantastic day for the whole family, please do come along and join in the fun with us.’