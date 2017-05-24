Burglars were heartless enough to steal the cash from children's piggy banks when they broke into a family home in Brea Village near Camborne earlier this month.

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves entered a home on Chapel Hill some time between 9.30am and 4.30pm on Monday, May 8.

During the theft, a Nokia mobile phone, chargers, laptop, tablet, television, audio equipment, money, perfume and alcohol were stolen. Thieves also took a large amount of distinctive jewellery, including custom made bracelets, bangles and rings, and an unusual solid jade bracelet that was in a red velvet presentation box.

Detective Constable Julian Jules from Camborne CID, said: “This a particularly heartless burglary where the thieves have stolen the family’s passports and even the contents of the children’s piggy banks

“We would like to hear from anyone who has been offered items of jewellery for sale since the burglary took place, and are uncertain of where it came from. Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the time of the theft.”

If you have any information regarding this incident that can help police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting crime reference CR/35409/17.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111