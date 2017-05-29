The Camborne Redruth and District Lions Club joined forces, once again, with Big Sue’s Darts League to raise much cash to help people with kidney diseases.

The club worked with league organiser Sue Shepherd hold a sponsored doubles darts marathon, with all the money raised going to the Royal Cornwall Hospital's renal unit.

Five teams took part in a very competitive marathon, adjudicated by the Lions, at Blaythorne Sports Club, for the honour of winning the Lions’ shield, medals and a dart board.

Lion President Viv Broadhurst presented shields, medals, dart boards and certificates to the Holman’s Team for the highest team sponsorship, with an incredible £600, and a combined team, made up from the Albany C and St Rumans, who scored 500 doubles - just 44 doubles short of the current record held by the Coppice - during the two hour marathon.

All participating teams, Coppice Arrows, Holmans, Albany B and Albany C and St Rumans, received a Lions appreciation certificate.

A medal was presented to Big Sue for all the help she had provided to make the marathon such a success, which enabled Lion President Viv Broadhurst to present a £1500 cheque to Sue Green, the ward sister for the renal unit

Ms Green thanked the Lions, Big Sue and all the teams taking part for donating such a magnificent sum of money that would be used to purchase much needed equipment for the renal patients.