A national award-winning student film school in Cornwall has wowed audiences with its latest film premier, which has been described as a "slick production."

The Narrator Must Die is the latest offering from Film School, which is a ten day project currently in its 12th year.

For the project, media students at Cornwall College Camborne leave the classroom behind and dedicate themselves to producing a short film.

Created by Harri Lane, a former Camborne Science and Community College pupil, The Narrator Must Die was well received at its premiere.

Harri said his initial concept, which was chosen after all the students pitched their ideas, changed throughout the creative process.

He said: "Originally my concept was to have a narrator and a protagonist and the narrator doesn’t want the story to end so keeps extending the protagonist’s life.

“But during the writing we added things like genre swapping and made it more interesting.

"I am really interested in the media industry, but I’m not sure I would want to be the director again as it was a lot more work than I was expecting.

"I love this course though and I think I would like to get into film editing.”

The Film School initiative has been praised for giving students hands on experience of the film industry, and this year was no different.

They are each assigned roles from gaffers and runners to producers and editors, and have to manage a budget while having access to professional actors and industry-standard equipment.

The premiere, which included a reception by the colleges Trevenson catering team, also hosted had a Q&A with the cast as well as a panel with industry experts.

Panellist Annie Ukleja, managing director of the Miracle Theatre group and producer of several Cornish feature films, congratulated the students.

She said: "I did a three year media production degree at Bournemouth University and it was a great course with a great reputation, but we never got thrown in to the deep end like the Film School students have until three years in.

“So to get that opportunity at this stage of their education means they are going to have so much to take with them if they are going onto university or not.

"The quality was very impressive and it was a slick production with a great use of locations, with them all working as a team and taking their roles seriously.”

Rory Mason, team leader for digital media at the college, said: "Cornwall College is the career college and the way we ensure students have the best start in their careers is by giving them a truly unique insight into what it is be in the film industry.

“Few places in the country give further education students this access to knowledge, equipment and expertise and it is why the film industry in Cornwall and beyond is thriving.”

Also on the panel of experts attending the event were former students who are forging successful careers in the film industry, including Jamie Cooper who worked on Star Wars film Rogue One as a cameraman.

The department has won numerous awards in recent years including many Cornwall Film Festival gongs, CreatED Awards and the prestigious Royal Television Society Award.

Anyone wanting to watch the film, and the making of film, should visit Cornwall College Media’s Youtube channel.