A school pupil’s healthy eating picture is to be seen by thousands of shoppers after she won a shopping bag design competition run by Tesco’s Redruth Tolgus store.

Megan Worrell, ten, of Rosemellin School in Camborne, also won £500 for her school and a £25 Tesco gift card for herself to spend at the store.

Her winning design, a colourful poster featuring fruit and vegetables, was chosen after local school children were asked to draw a picture promoting healthy eating.

It has been transferred onto thousands of limited edition hessian bags which are being given away free in the Tesco store. A hessian bag with Megan’s winning design was presented to her by Tesco store manager Martin Joslin and community champion, Christine Parsonage during assembly at the school.

The competition was organised by Tesco as part of its commitment to encourage community involvement. Tesco Redruth Tolgus store manager Martin Joslin said: “Whilst we are dedicated and focused on serving our customers and enhancing their shopping experience in our store, we are also keen to engage with and help to support our local community.

“The school competition was very popular and we had some great entries but Megan’s entry captured the healthy eating theme brilliantly.”

Jonathan Peck, headteacher at Rosemellin School, added: “The children enjoyed entering the competition and we are very proud of Megan for winning. We would like to thank Tesco for inviting us to enter and for the wonderful prize. Everyone loves the bags and staff, parents and pupils are looking forward to using them."