Firefighters from two towns have been tackling a blaze at a house near Redruth this lunchtime.

Crews from Tolvaddon and Truro were called to Mount Ambrose just before 1pm, following reports of a fire on the first floor of a mid terraced property.

Fireefighters had to wear four sets of breathing equipment while they battled the flames, using two hosereels and a main jet.

They then checked the neighbouring properties to see how far the smoke had spread and make sure all the occupants were safe.