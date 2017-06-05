A state-of-the-art agricultural management solution system has been showcased to students in a bid to inspire the next generation of agricultural engineers.

Cornwall Farm Machinery demonstrated its new system to Duchy College land-based engineering students and local agricultural businesses, showing the most current precision farming systems.

James Marks, 27, Carland workshop manager for Cornwall Farm Machinery said the demonstration is 'a good way to promote and explain the benefits of our John Deer products and precision farming'.

He said: "This product is where the future is going and it is all about cost saving and getting the best out of the machine you can.

"It’s great for the students to get this industry knowledge and see how the machines are progressing for the future.

"We chose to demonstrate at Duchy College Rosewarne because the students here will primarily be our future.

"I did a year at Duchy College Rosewarne doing the land-based engineering qualification and then went and did three years at John Deer University, in Langer.

"I qualified there and then progressed up through company at Cornwall Farm Machinery."

Bradley Trewern, 15, Cape Cornwall School, came along to the talk from his family’s farm D Trewern & Son.

He said: "I’m coming to Rosewarne next year to study agriculture and am hoping to study agricultural engineering the year after.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the evening. They gave us a good demonstration about the AMS system and the JD Link, which included a display of the new software which allows a video link up to a tractor in the field.

"Duchy College Rosewarne was an excellent place to host the evening and the engineering classroom was well equipped with a lot of machines on show."

Danny Sellors, land-based engineering lecturer at the College, said : "(Duchy College) strives to build the best links with industry and give the students a chance to see and work with machines at the forefront of the technology

"It’s not just about getting a qualification; it’s about gaining the necessary skills and understanding to forge a meaningful and rewarding career.

"This event shows the close ties that the course has with industry and it presents an opportunity for the students to see the most up to date technology in action.

"It’s really good to be able to get people from the local industry in to see the amazing facilities that we have at Duchy College and it was a great opportunity to see the precision farming technology in action."

What do you think about the course? Let us know on our Facebook page, don't forget to give us a like!

For more information please visit www.duchy.ac.uk.