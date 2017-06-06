As Cornwall prepares to go to the polls for the second general election in just over two years, the Packet has been speaking to local candidates to find out their positions on the key issues of the day.

We spoke to candidates for Camborne and Redruth - which includes villages such as Ponsanooth, Mabe, Constantine and Mawnan Smith - and asked them a series of general questions and something specific to their party.

We asked them what they would do for local people to: ensure the supply of affordable homes; increase levels of employment and a fair wage; ensure funding and support post-Brexit, and guarantee rights currently protected by Europe; help people with mental health problems; adequately fund and staff the NHS; and provide adequate policing.

Here are their responses:

George Eustice, Conservative.

On housing: "The help to buy scheme is already helping young people get on the housing ladder. I am clear that we should build on brownfield before greenfield sites. There are some good examples of successful housing developments on brownfield sites which are designed to be consistent with, and to celebrate, our industrial heritage.

"I was a strong supporter of the regeneration work started through the Heartlands project, and I was pleased that many homes there were offered through the help to buy scheme for first time buyers."

On employment:

"I have made economic regeneration and the subsequent creation of well paid jobs my main priority. I have been working to attract new industries to this part of Cornwall, including computer software and marine renewables.

"I will continue working to attract these industries, and I will continue working with our local schools and colleges to ensure that opportunities are there for local people."

On post-Brexit funding: "Cornwall will fare better with a domestic funding policy in place, in which we will have control of how funds are distributed and ensure that funding works for Cornwall. The Conservatives are the only party who pledged to introduce a new UK Prosperity Fund which will replace European funding and target grant support to areas of the country that are falling behind economically."

On mental health: "I am pleased that more is being done to tackle mental health problems, and I want to build on what has been achieved to date. The recent announcement of a mental health unit in Bodmin is good news for Cornwall. A Conservative government will reform outdated laws to ensure that those with mental illness are treated fairly and employers fulfil their responsibilities effectively."

On the NHS: "We will increase NHS spending by a minimum of £8 billion in real terms over the next five years. We will ensure that the NHS and social care system has the staff that it needs. We will make it a priority in our negotiations with the EU that staff from EU countries can carry on making their vital contribution to the health and care system. We will also continue to invest in medical training and train the doctors that our hospitals and surgeries need."

On policing: "We need to make progress to improve the historic unfairness in the way various funding formulae operate in Cornwall. There are specific challenges of policing a large, rural area like Devon and Cornwall. For example, we must take into account that it is a popular tourist destination. The police have to contend with the annual influx of tourists and the difficulties such a large increase in the population temporarily brings."

Mr Eustice declined to answer a question on Theresa May's U-turn on the dementia tax and how that reflects on her claims to be a 'strong and stable' leader.

Geoff Garbett, Green Party.

On housing: "Houses should be homes not investment opportunities. We would work to extend the St Ives initiative of restricting the sale of new homes to people who intend to live in them rather than use them as a second or a holiday home... We would bring the hundreds of empty homes in the county back into use through empty property use orders and reform the private rented sector by setting up a living rent commission and introducing a licensing scheme for landlords."

He reiterated the party would abolish the bedroom tax, make sure affordable rented housing was defined by local incomes not rents, and end discounted for council and social housing "as most of these homes finish up in the renting sector. "

On employment he said the party will end zero hours contracts, instate a £10 minimum wage by 2020, and phase in a four day working, coupled with a Basic Universal Income for everyone which would ensure that everyone has basic needs supported.

On post-Brexit funding: "We believe strongly in maintaining the right of free movement and remaining in the single market when we leave the EU. This would safeguard many of the benefits we now have through our EU membership and would follow the 'Norway Model' of coexistence with the EU. We also believe that the final deal should be agreed by the people with a referendum on the terms that have been negotiated. We would strongly oppose the catastrophic 'hard Brexit.'"

On mental health: "We would ensure that mental health care spending rises with our overall commitment to increase spending on health aiming to ensure that everyone receives therapy within 28 days of referral and has access to care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. "We would eliminate the use of police cells as a 'place of safety' for children and severely reduce it for adults."

On the NHS: "We will end the creeping privatisation of the NHS and would aim to restore all services to public ownership, we do not believe that health services should be run for profit."

He also echoed party pledges to increase health spending to "about 11 per cent of GDP" from under nine per cent, maintain freedom of movement to ensure hospital vacancies are filled and restore bursaries for medical trainees.

On policing: "We would abolish Police and Crime Commissioners, returning control of the police to local government... expand community policing under local democratic control and reopen local police stations."

Asked why the Greens are standing and not supporting other progressive parties, he said the party would, in a progressive coalition insist on prioritising climate change policies, work to reverse the reduction of disabled benefits and push for the renationalisation of the railways.

"But most importantly, we would insist on a proper investigation into the establishment of an electoral system allowing for proportional representation and so abolishing the undemocratic absurdities of the first past the post system we currently have."

Geoff Williams, Liberal Democrat.

On housing, he repeated party promises to build 300,000 homes a year by 2022, including direct building by government, allow councils to levy up to 200 per cent council tax on empty homes including second homes and ‘buy to leave’ investments, and increase support for homelessness prevention.

On employment: "We propose a massive house-building programme and investment in infrastructure which will provide for employment opportunities in those sectors.

He also stated party aims to "stamp out" abuse of zero-hours contracts, create a formal right to request a fixed contract and establish an independent review to consult on how to set a genuine living wage.

On post-Brexit funding he reiterated the party's stance that there should be a referendum on the final Brexit deal, with the option to Remain.

"Funding in the agricultural sector, for example, is guaranteed, apparently, till 2022; after that the only certainty is uncertainty. A hard Brexit will have no benefit for the people of Cornwall."

On mental health: "We will ensure that people with mental health problems have waiting time standards to match those in physical health care."

He said the party would ringfence funding from within the one penny income tax rise for additional mental health investment, roll out access and waiting time standards for children, young people and adults, with a guaranteed limit of six week's waiting for therapy for depression or anxiety, or two weeks for young people when they experience a first episode of psychosis.

On the NHS, he repeated party pledges for a 1p rise on income tax to raise £6 billion for the NHS and social care, remove the cap on public sector pay increases and reintroduce nursing bursaries, and demanding that Brexit negotiators "are not oblivious to the the NHS’s dependency on migrant labour."

On policing, he said the party would: "Increase community policing in England and Wales by giving an additional £300 million a year to local police forces to reverse the increase in violent crime, boost community confidence and increase the flow of community intelligence.

Asked if the party was still tainted by five years of coalition government and its capitulation over tuition fees, he said: "In 2010 the electorate voted for a hung parliament. Labour would not consider a coalition, preferring to lick their wounds. The Lib Dems had a duty to restrain the worst excesses of a Tory government, which they did successfully, something which is generally acknowledged.

"Our political opponents try to make capital out of tuition fees., conveniently forgetting that it was in fact the Labour Party that introduced them in the first place. But there are new generations of students now who have a more realistic understanding of the huge financial demands on higher education

"Pledges to scrap tuition fees and reintroduce students grants cannot be made without a thorough consideration of the potential fiscal effects and the quality of that university education."

Graham Winter, Labour.

On housing he reiterated Labour pledges to build 200,000 homes per year next parliament, with half being council homes or social rented, create a minimum standard for rented accommodation and higher building and energy efficiency standards for homes.

Labour will also maintain first time buyers' funding schemes, and replace any council/social housing that is sold off.

"I personally support the moves to restrict at least a proportion of new build houses to be available to local people... I would support a tax on second homes."

On employment, he echoed promises of a £10 minimum wage by 2020, no more zero hours contracts, a crackdown on employers paying below the minimum wage, and ensuring all jobs are advertised in the UK first: "Unskilled, low wage migrants must not undercut local skills and pay."

"We have areas just waiting for new businesses to set up, due to EU funding, but we still need to attract the businesses here."

On post-Brexit funding he said Labour would honour the last government's commitments and introduce a National Investment Bank providing £25billion each year for ten years, with regional branches to support small businesses and innovation projects that might have previously got EU money.

"I will fight to ensure that this money is used wisely in Cornwall for the good of the whole county."

On mental health he said Labour would stop current cuts, get healthcare groups together to design a system based on local needs, ensure counselling for schoolchildren, and bring the carers' allowance to parity with Jobseekers' allowance.

"The current disjointed approach and finger pointing is getting us nowhere other than longer waiting lists and bigger debts. Cornwall needs a different solution to other parts of the country due to our geography and demographics."

On the NHS he repeated party promises to secure the rights of EU nationals in the UK, retaining overseas workers in the NHS, end the one per cent pay cap, stop tuition fees and reintroduce bursaries health care trainees.

"This would be supported by funding of over £6bn per year, some of which would come from partially reversing the recent cut to corporation tax for big business... and partly from savings made by ending privatisation."

On policing: "Under the previous Home Secretary, Theresa May, over 20,000 police officers were removed from our streets [nationally]. Labour will seek to increase police numbers by 10,000."

Asked about allegations Jeremy Corbyn would make a weak Prime Minister, he said: "I am hearing the opposite on the streets, even from people who have never voted Labour before.

"People clearly like him because he takes time to listen to their views and issues and doesn’t spend his time being aggressive or attacking other politicians on a personal level. He is a man of principles and I don’t think that makes him weak. He is not as stubborn as some other leaders, and we have already seem how that has irked some other European leaders even before the Brexit negotiations have started."

The general election will take place on Thursday, June 8, and polls will be open from 7am to 10pm.