A student’s diagnosis with a brain tumour has prompted her dad to take on an abseil challenge to raise money for research into the disease.

Mark Rundle, aged 60, is taking part in the Dartmoor Drop to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research after his daughter Victoria, 21, was diagnosed with a low-grade oligodendroglioma 18 months ago.

Victoria was taken ill in her second year at Cardiff University. She took time out, but was well enough to return to her studies in English literature and history and has now completed her second year.

Mark, of Lanner, said: “Victoria had surgery and chemotherapy and, thankfully, her latest scan is clear. She is doing well. I’ve never done a challenge event like this before but I felt I needed to support Brain Tumour Research after our experience.

“It is shocking to think that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer … yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.”

Brain Tumour Research funds a network of Centres of Excellence including one at Plymouth University Peninsula Schools of Medicine and Dentistry where scientists are focused on improving treatments and finding a cure for low-grade tumours like Victoria’s

Mark’s challenge on Saturday, June 17, will be to abseil 50m from the Meldon Viaduct, one of the UK’s last remaining wrought iron constructions.

You can sponsor Mark at justgiving.com/Mark-Rundle. Places for the abseil are still available and more information is available from braintumourresearch.org/dartmoor-drop.

Community Fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research in the south west, Peter Jordan, said: “We are extremely grateful to Mark for his support. I would love to hear from anyone else who would like to join us on the day. I know it’s going to be a fabulous challenge and we’re going to raise lots of money for this vital research.”

Find out more from Peter Peter@braintumourresearch.org.