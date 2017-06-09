A man who's trade waste was dumped in a country lane just outside Chacewater has been ordered to pay over £1,200 by magistrates.

Leon James, aged 31 of Carn Brea Village, pleaded not guilty at Truro Magistrates Court to not being able to demonstrate that he had ensured that his trade waste had been disposed of correctly. The waste has been found dumped in January.

James was found guilty and fined £300 fine and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and costs of £891. James was also given a suspended 35 day custodial sentence for failing to pay outstanding fines for an unrelated offence.

Cornwall Council officers issued James with a fixed penalty notice for the offence of failing to provide the council with his waste transfer notes after he failed to respond to requests for the information and after he twice failed to attend the council offices to discuss the matter.

Cornwall Council receive around 4,000 reports of fly tipping on public and private land each year. The cost of collecting and disposing of the fly-tipped waste costs tax payers hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.

Lynn Carter from the council's public protection service, said: “Cornwall Council continues to work hard to tackle issues of fly-tipping. Fly-tipping is not only unsightly but costs the council thousands of pounds each year to clear up the mess. We will continue to respond, investigate and, where evidence is found, we will take the appropriate enforcement action.”

Sue James, Cornwall Council cabinet member for environment and public protection, added: “This case sends out a clear message that Cornwall Council will do everything possible to challenge fly-tipping. It is also important that people paying contractors to dispose of waste undertake the necessary checks to ensure that the contractor is permitted to transport the waste and that the contractor provides the customer with waste transfer notes to ensure that their legal duties are complete.”