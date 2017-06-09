The company behind the South Crofty redevelopment have begun the process of designing a water treatment plant for the project.

As part of this, the firm has submitted an application to the Environment Agency for a mine water discharge permit, upon receipt of which the project will be fully permitted.

The water treatment plant will be designed to treat 25,000 cubic metres of mine water per day, and enable de-watering of the mine workings in the South Crofty project area.

Richard Williams, the Company's CEO, said: "This is an important step in the development of our South Crofty project and will enable Strongbow to begin construction of the water treatment plant, subject to financing, as soon as we receive the discharge permit from the Environment Agency.

"The Company expects to receive the discharge permit later this year, and commence de-watering of the mine in the first half of 2018, as planned."

SPS, based in Monmouthshire, UK, was responsible for overseeing the recent successful water treatment trials at South Crofty.

SPS, specialise in the design, construction and operation of mine water treatment plants, including plants at Wheal Jane, Hemerdon, Dawdon, and Strieborná in Slovakia.

SPS will be responsible for providing the process specifications for the plant and the outline design.

They will also provide technical support during the detailed engineering and construction phases and be responsible for commissioning the plant.

Nomenca, based in St. Austell, is a subsidiary of North Midland Construction Plc and operates in a variety of industries as a specialist Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Control and Automation Contractor providing consultancy services, design and construction, operation and maintenance of assets.

Nomenca has extensive experience in both the mining and water treatment sectors having undertaken multiple projects for Imerys, Wolf Minerals and South West Water.

Nomenca will initially be undertaking target costing and outline design works for the treatment plant, which is expected to lead into the detailed engineering and construction phases.