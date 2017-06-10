A project by older residents living at Hanover Court in Camborne has been shortlisted for a Tesco Bags of Help Grant that will enable them to create a recycling point and transform part of their communal gardens into an area where they can grow their own herbs and vegetables.

Hanover Court is a small community housing estate with 45 flats consisting mainly of retired people between the ages of 60 and 97. If the estate is successful in its bid, residents with mobility issues will be able to recycle household materials which will in turn help the local environment.

In addition to their recycling aspirations, the green fingered residents would like to create a vegetable patch which they can use to help create their culinary delights. The planting of fresh herbs in the garden will also help stimulate the senses. This occurs courtesy of plants and the use of materials that will engage sight, smell, touch, taste and sound.

The Tesco programme is a local community grant scheme where money raised from the 5p bag charge is used to fund projects in towns throughout the UK. Projects undertaken range from improving neighbourhood buildings and outdoor spaces, to buying new equipment for village groups

Estate manager Denise Denman from Hanover said: “We’re obviously delighted to have been shortlisted for much needed funding. Residents here are keen to do their bit for the environment by recycling as much as possible, and they really want to be able to source vegetables and herbs from their very own garden.”

Voting for the recycling scheme and sensory garden can be done at the local Tesco store on Wesley Street until June 30.