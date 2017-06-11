After being re-elected as mayor of Camborne for a second term, Val Dalley handed out a number of town plaques to members of the community, in recognition of their "extraordinary voluntary contribution."

At the council's annual meeting, Colin Godolphin was also re-elected as deputy mayor and Mrs Dalley thanked councillors for their support. She also thanked staff and those on the previous council for their hard work during a very busy year.

The meeting was followed by the annual town assembly which was packed by members of the public who applauded all the recipients of council awards. Each year schools in the Camborne are invited to nominate pupils for their achievements in the fields of music, sport, academic excellence, charitable work and courage.

This year the council recognised the outstanding achievements of Gregory Eastman, of Penponds School; Harley Collick, of St Meriadoc Junior School; and Haydn Uren, of Camborne Science and International Academy. The Sid Godolphin Award was made to Gregory, who excelled in all categories. The awards were presented by Philip Godolphin, son of the late Sid Godolphin who had been a county, district and town councillor for Camborne.

The mayor presented the annual town plaque awards to members of the community in recognition of their extraordinary voluntary contribution to the town. These were awarded to: the 1st Camborne Scout Group for 100 years youth provision and activities; Marie Splatt, for her work at Centenary Chapel including the Centenary Arts and Crafts Society and Major John Holmes MBE, for his dedicated work for Camborne British Legion. George Gunn received the Mayor’s Award for his work at Centenary Arts Group; Alan Sanders, a Camborne town councillor from 1999 to 2017, and Stuart Odgers, a town councillor from 2008 until 2017, also received plaques.

The award presentation was followed by a talk by Matthew Wills, of 3HW Architecture and Design, regarding the repairs and refurbishment planned for the Passmore Edwards Library in Camborne. The library will soon be transferred to the town council’s ownership and following the extensive work, the town council will be providing the library service from the ground floor and will move its offices to first floor.

The rear courtyard will be landscaped to provide additional community use. The current scheduled date for the move is next May although the town council will take responsibility for the library service before then.