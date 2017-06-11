Children’s Hospice South West's co-founder and CEO, Eddie Farwell, officially opened the charity's new shop in Camborne.

The shop is now open for trading Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm with seasonal Sunday opening. Chris Judd, CHSW’s head of retail, said: "We’re really excited about our new CHSW shop in Camborne. The shop follows our new-look shop design and offers a wide selection of goods including good quality clothing, accessories, books, children’s toys and bric-a-brac. By shopping with us you are helping us to support the short and precious lives of children and families living in the local community."

As well as the new shopping opportunity that the shop is bringing to the town there are also increased opportunities for volunteering for the charity. Volunteers are needed for a variety of times throughout the week to cover a range of activities. The shop is also welcoming donations, during opening hours, of pre-loved and unwanted clothes, bric a brac and other accessories and items to sell in store.

The new shop is in Commercial Square and if you would like to be involved as a volunteer pop in and visit the manager, or call Stephanie Robey on 01271 313319 or email volunteer@chsw.org.uk for details.