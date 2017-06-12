The Kehelland Trust is hoping to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative, but needs votes to be successful.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects.

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Kehelland Trust is one of the groups on the shortlist. It is looking to improve its dining capabilities and would like to offer more inclusion and real-life/work opportunities for young people and adults with disabilities who train and work with them. It is also looking to reach out to visitors to its nursery site and members of the local community.

“We are really excited, that with Tesco customers’ help, we will have the opportunity to transform our out-dated ‘canteen-style’ dining area,” said kitchen manager Louise Walker. “The Tesco Bags of Help fund would enable us to create a café feel to our dining area; warm, comfortable, sociable, accessible and attractive.

"This will enable us to really engage with the local community, step up as a hub for the village that has no pub or shop to speak of, and offer unique opportunities for the people we work with to gain valuable life and work skills; creating menus, harvesting and preparing our own-grown produce from our 16 acre site, preparing and cooking food, taking orders and serving customers. It will make a real difference to the lives of our trainees, to our visitors and the local community.”

Voting is open throughout July and August and customers can cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shop.

Funding is available through the Bags of Help scheme to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit tesco.com/bagsofhelp.