The number of Cornwall Councillors could be reduced by almost a third following proposals by the independent body in charge of electoral boundaries.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is proposing that Cornwall Council is reduced to 87 councillors in future, down from the current 123.

Today the group opened a public consultation on the proposal, which will close at midnight on August 7, and is the first part of an electoral review of Cornwall Council. Later phases of the review will redraw electoral division boundaries for every county councillor.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “This is your chance to shape your council for the future.

“We have looked at information from the council and councillors about the way the authority takes decisions and sets priorities for Cornwall.

“The evidence suggests that a reduction in councillors would help the council improve the way it takes decisions and sets priorities for Cornwall. It would also reflect the council’s ambition to transfer responsibilities to parish and town councils and for all levels of local government in Cornwall to work together effectively.

“But before we take a firm view, we want to hear local views.

“We want to know if you think 87 is the right number of councillors to be able to take decisions effectively and whether it’s the right number to represent the interests of all the county’s communities.

“Once we have taken a decision on the number of councillors, we will re-draw division boundaries to accommodate those elected members and we will ask local people to have their say during that process as well.”

The LGBCE is responsible for reviewing the boundaries for local elections and the number of councillors to be elected, and is carrying out a review of Cornwall as the county currently has relatively high levels of electoral inequality, where some councillors represent significantly more or fewer voters than others.

After the consultation phase closes on August 7, the commission will announce its view on the number of councillors in September, when it will open a new consultation on division boundaries. In March 2018, the commission will publish its draft recommendations for consultation, with final recommendations published in July 2018, and any new electoral arrangements coming into effect at the next local elections in 2021.

Residents and local organisations can find out more at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and can have their say by emailing reviews@lgbce.org.uk, or writing to The Review Officer (Cornwall), LGBCE, 14th Floor, Millbank Tower, London, SW1P 4QP.