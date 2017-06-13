A new garden mural is set to be unveiled at Abbeyfield's Tresillian House, painted by residents, staff and volunteers from Camborne College.

The project was organised by community engagement manager Vikki Gillow, and participants were encouraged to get creative to brighten up the large garden wall.

The wall now reflects the seaside of Falmouth's sea front, as well as offering views of Pendennis Castle and lush Cornish gardens.

Vicki, who has a background in art and community art, said: “Creative projects that involve the whole community, particularly intergenerational projects, help enhance wellbeing and friendship as well as promoting new skills and creativity.

“I want to thank Camborne College’s health and social care course for their help, and the support of Travis Perkins and local councillor, Candy Atherton, whose help ensured that the mural took place and become a real community effort.”

Candy Atherton, local councillor and former MP, said: “I am delighted that the mural is creating so much interest among residents and visitors and think everyone has done an amazing job.

"I am pleased that the contribution of paint and materials has made such a difference and will do so for years to come.”

Linda Harley, Abbeyfield’s senior house manager, said: “The residents were delighted, that Vicki was able get volunteer help to paint a lovely, colourful mural that residents can visit daily.

"Many residents found themselves engaged in a real team effort painting it and they’ve commented that it adds even more pleasure to what is already a beautiful garden.”

There will be a grand opening of the mural on Saturday June 17, starting at 2pm.