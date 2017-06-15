Two students from Camborne Science and International Academy and their ponies have qualified for one of the most prestigious outdoor shows in the country - the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) held near Brighton next month.

Emma James in year nine and Charlotte Vincent in year ten, will compete side by side against other elite riders from across the UK. “The show has everything from the thrills and spills of international showjumping to the glamour of champion showing horses and ponies,” said Emma Haase, vice principal at CSIA. “This is the culmination of many months of qualifications throughout the winter for all the riders involved, seeing the very best battle it out.”

Emma and Charlotte have been riding together at horse shows since they were three, and both have trained their ponies themselves. “We both feel so proud to have qualified - this is one of the best events of the year and it hasn’t been easy to qualify,” said Charlotte. “We will be cheering each other on at the show as we have done throughout the season at many different events.”

Emma will be riding her show pony Newoak Flower Girl known as Petal, having had “an amazing 2016 season”, qualifying and then winning their class at last year’s RIHS as well as the SEIB Search for a Star Championship final at the Horse of the Year Show. “At this year’s RIHS, we’ll be defending our title in the Pretty Polly Championship and also taking part in the open how pony section which I’m really excited about,” she said.

Charlotte added: “I’ll be riding my nine-year-old working Hunter Pony called Dun Paddy II. I’ve competed a lot with Paddy at many different shows but RIHS is a particularly special event as it’s is one of the biggest outdoor shows in the country.”

When they’re not at school, Emma and Charlotte can be found with their ponies at events around Devon and Cornwall, with Charlotte also competing in pony club, show jumping and eventing competitions further afield.

“Charlotte and Emma will also be attempting the Horse of the Year Show qualifiers with their ponies which is incredibly exciting for the girls and everyone at CSIA,” said Ms Haase. “It is an outstanding achievement to compete at such a high standard."