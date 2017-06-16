A man from Camborne who campaigns tirelessly to raise awareness of diabetes and to offer support to people with the condition has won a volunteering award from leading charity Diabetes UK.

Spencer Wimbleton was presented with the Esme Sharpnell Reaching Out and Connecting Award in recognition of his hard work at the charity’s regional Inspire Awards.

Spencer, who is the chair of Diabetes UK’s West Cornwall Group, volunteers for the charity in many roles. This includes taking its Know Your Risk scheme into rural areas to reach people who might be at risk of the condition without knowing it, organising public meetings to give people with diabetes the chance to meet, share experiences and be better informed, and raising awareness at local shows and events. He also works with local gyms and Cornwall Healthy Weight to ensure everyone who needs diabetes support and information has access to it.

“I am thrilled to win this award but even more thrilled to be a part of the team that is Diabetes UK,” said Spencer. “It is so important that people are able to work together to do whatever they can to ensure that people with diabetes get the best possible care and education and those who are in danger of developing it can understand what they can do to reduce their risk. There are an estimated 10,000 people who are undiagnosed with diabetes in Cornwall, so if I can play my part in helping to reach them, then I am only too happy to give my time and energy.”

Annika Palmer, Diabetes UK south west regional head, said: “Spencer Wimbleton is a worthy winner. He gives the charity an immense amount of support reaching out to people with diabetes and at risk of diabetes within his own community and beyond, and everything he does is carried out with an infectiously positive attitude and a warm smile.

“Through our Inspire Awards we thank our hard working volunteers, like Spencer, for their contributions and highlight the positive difference their work has made to the lives of people who are living with diabetes.

“There are more than 4.5 million people with diabetes in the UK, and our dedicated volunteers help them to manage their condition, campaign to improve the quality of care available to them, fundraise for pioneering research and work to stem the rising tide of diabetes. Our much-needed work would not be possible without their incredible support and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of them.”

The South West Inspire Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals as well as group volunteer efforts in the region. The winners go forward to the UK-wide Inspire Awards which will be presented in the summer.

If you are interested in joining or volunteering for the Diabetes UK West Cornwall group, get in touch with Spencer Wimbleton at spencerwimbleton@yahoo.com or on 01209 610369, mobile 07810 526636.