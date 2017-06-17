A large fire has broken out at a waste and recycling centre in Pool, with firefighters from across Cornwall battling to bring it under control.

Crews have been fighting the blaze in Wilson Way since around 7.20pm and the flames can be seen for miles around.

Onlookers have taken to Facebook to describe the scene, with one reporting that there were nine separate fire engines and adding: "So much respect for these men and women."

More are thought to have followed since, with crews from Tolvaddon, Falmouth, Hayle, St Just, Newquay and Perranporth among those scrambled.

Another witness described the centre as already "well alight" as the emergency fire services raced to the scene.

Nearby residents have been told to keep their doors and windows closed, with people asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said in the last few minutes: "At 7.21pm this evening Cornwall Fire and Rescue service began receiving multiple reports of a fire at a recycling centre at Wilson Way, Pool.

"Due to the information received on initial calls three fire appliances were mobilised to the scene. Crews confirmed the fire is involving a large warehouse measuring 80 x 60 metres used for storing recycling plastics.

" Crews soon increased their request for eight fire appliances to attend the fire, along with an aerial ladder platform, Incident Command Support, breathing apparatus support, welfare unit and a water carrier.

"As of 10pm a total of 14 fire resources are in attendance fighting the fire along with three flexi duty officers.

"The incident has been sectorised and a water shuttle is in use. Good progress is being made on the fire." More details will be posted as and when they become available.