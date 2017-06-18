Cornish energy saving and energy efficiency company, Happy Energy, has opened it’s first Energy Advice Centre in Perranporth.

The centre, at the bottom of Liskey Hill, provides a range of advice, information and opportunities designed to help Cornish households save money on their energy bills.

Services include the chance to look at savings available by switching energy provider, gaining information and access to the latest government grants to make heating improvements such as new boilers and upgraded insulation and exploring the latest solar energy solutions.

Officially opened by parish councillor Doreen Lawrence, the centre is staffed by experienced members of the Happy Energy team and is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm and Saturday, 9am to 1pm.

Happy Energy CEO Adrian Wright said opening the company’s first energy advice centre gave people the chance to come in and discuss energy saving opportunities in person rather than through call centres.

“We work with many hundreds of homeowners across Cornwall and Devon every year, helping them with everything from simply looking at how much money they can save by changing energy provider and accessing government grants, to helping upgrade boilers and heating systems, improving insulation and fitting renewable energy systems.," he said.

“As a Perranporth-based company it made sense for us to open our first energy advice centre here and we’ve had a really good response with people coming in to discuss how they can save money rather than over the phone or via email. Many people don’t realise what’s available to them so to be able to chat through opportunities for them to save money over a cup of coffee face to face seems to really appeal at a time of faceless call centres.

“For anyone eligible for the support available through Government initiatives such as ECO (Energy Company Obligation) we can help them through the whole process making it simpler for them. From initial chat to installation we can help every step of the way."