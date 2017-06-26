The Camborne and Redruth Lions have had a change of presidents during their annual ceremony at a recent social dinner held at Tehidy Golf Club.

The outgoing 41st president, Viv Broadhurst, said the Lions had had yet another happy and successful year where, due to efficient fundraising and generosity from the public, they had been able to donate funds to 25 worthy causes.

Viv was presented with the Lions' wooden spoon and a framed collage of photos depicting the events that had happened during her year of office

Before passing on the Lions' chain of office to Paul Bray, Viv issued an invitation to any interested persons to either come and join the Lions or become a Lions' helper. She concluded by wishing Paul a successful and happy year.