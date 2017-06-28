Camborne Science and International Academy hosted its annual primary sports alliance presentation evening recently when over 150 children were nominated to receive awards.

Tamsin Hosking, primary sports alliance co-ordinator, said: “Our awards event is a culmination and celebration of the hard work and dedication to PE and school sport that has taken place throughout the year, both within primary school as well as inter school competitions.”

The children were nominated by each of their primary schools for a variety of sports awards, including most committed, most improved, volunteering, athlete of the year and also the presentation of netball and football league winners.

“In Cornwall, we have some incredibly talented young people who have the potential to do amazing things," said Ms Hosking. "This presentation celebrated these young people; those who have shown commitment, dedication, hard-work and enthusiasm to the sport and physical activity opportunities that they have been provided with.”

Participating schools included Penponds, Rosemellin, Weeth, Kehelland, Troon, Crowan, Connor Downs, Gwinear, St John's, St Meriadoc Junior Academy and Trevithick Learning Academy.

Over 70 children also took part in a variety of performances during the evening, including dance and choir performances from St Meriadoc's Choir and Rosemellin School Dance. CSIA Dance Academy also performed, as well as its Gifted and Talented combined schools dance project, with students from each primary school who worked with external dance company, VOX Dance.

Camborne Primary Sports Alliance was formed in response to the London Olympic Games, to establish a collaborative approach to develop and sustain high quality PE and sport provision in primary schools now and for the future.

“The aim is to see every child active for 60 minutes every day, focusing on tackling the obesity crisis, as well as inspiring children to achieve more," said Ms Hosking. "Sport can offer so much more than just winning and losing, it can develop well rounded individuals, who can handle the pressures that are so prevalent in everyday life.”

Winners included Matt Bonds, of Connor Downs, who was named Male Athlete of the Year; and Mia Penberthy, of Crowan, won won Female Athlete of the Year.