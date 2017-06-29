The founder of a Camborne nursery and community hub has been recognised by the Queen for a quarter of a decade's service to local people.

Gill Smith opened the Gooseberry Bush Day Nursery 26 years ago at Camborne Science and Community College, with one nursery nurse and three six form volunteers and an attendance of two full-time and two part-time children.

Today it is in a purpose-built building on the Rosemellin Primary School Site and has 183 children on the roll, with 35 members of staff.

Run on a not-for-profit basis over the years the centre has offered not just high quality childcare, but also supports the community in a variety of ways including a community café, parent support and training groups, a dads' group and an over 50s group.

For all the work she has done over the years supporting children and families in the area, Gill was recently awarded a British Empire Medal on the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Gill said: “This is a great honour but I could not have achieved this without the amazing staff who have been with me over the years and who never question my requests, and my husband and family who have always supported my love and enthusiasm for the nursery and who never question the time I spend there.”