This year's Max Hocking Nipper Fun Day, organised and run by Hayle Surf Life Saving Club, provided a great day of beach activity for the next generation of lifeguards and surf life savers.

The annual event, the idea of the late Max Hocking of St Agnes SLSC, aims to provide both a good, fun starting point for Nippers new to competition and a chance for the more experienced to compete with their friends from the various surf life saving clubs from all parts of Cornwall without the pressures that can exist at the championship events later in the season.

Perfect weather and sea conditions and a good entry of some 350 Nippers from every part of Cornwall made for a great day of ocean and beach races, with food and drinks provided by Hayle SLSC volunteers, who worked hard at the barbecue in the hot weather, getting through hundreds of burgers and hot dogs.

All Nippers went home happy with a goody bag and medal and the day was seen as a great success for surf life saving in Cornwall.

Hayle SLSC would like to thank all volunteers and parents for their hard work in helping to organise and run such a busy day and the many sponsors who donated equipment or facilities.