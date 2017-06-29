Works to install two new pieces of inclusive play equipment, along with a new ramped access, have been completed at Victoria Park in Redruth and are already proving popular.

The park was officially reopened by Ian Thomas, Cornwall councillor for Redruth South, who worked alongside the Friends of Victoria Park to campaign for the new equipment to make the park more inclusive, affording children of all abilities the chance to visit and use the park.

The works have been funded by Cornwall Council and Tesco Bags of Help. Shoppers from the local Redruth store voted to award the grant to the project to buy the inclusive play equipment and additional funds to create the new ramped access were made available through Cornwall Council section 106 money, arising from new developments within the area.

Councillor Thomas, who is leading on the project, said: “I am excited to be able to reopen the park with the new equipment which will allow children of all ages and abilities to be able to enjoy the park. Victoria Park is very important locally and I am pleased that we have improved this asset for the local community.”

A Tesco spokesperson for the two local stores said: “It gives us great pleasure to be able to support the Victoria Park play area scheme. We hope that many more children will be able to benefit from the investment and enjoy this great facility for many years to come.”

Sue James, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for environment and public protection, said: “Working with Tesco to improve Victoria Park in Redruth has been a great success and I am proud that through our partnership working that the park will be much improved for local children.”

An celebratory event was held at the park last week where Councillor Thomas officially reopened the park and children from local primary schools, Curnow and Trewirgie, attended to cut the ribbon and give the park their official seal of approval.