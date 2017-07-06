Teachers and parents gathered at Camborne Science and International Academy to celebrate the success of their year seven, eight and nine students.

The school’s annual Celebration of Achievement evening saw over 400 guests attend to see awards presented for outstanding academic achievement and commitment in the full range of subjects.

“We are very proud of our CSIA students and everything they have achieved this year - they all play a valuable part in making our academy such a highly regarded school," said vice principal Mark Fenlon. "Events like this showcase what incredible talent we have. The evening is always such a highlight of the school calendar and this year was no exception.”

The audience were entertained with performances from Eloise Golding and Callum Wilton of year nine, as well as Camborne Youth Band.

Certificates were given for outstanding academic achievement and commitment, to students of merit and distinction followed by plaques and trophies for the Youth Speaks Award, the Moffat Music Cup, the Stuart Solomon Award, the Godrevy Plate Award, Student Voice certificates, house awards and presentation of the Sportsperson and Student of the Year shields.

“It was a very successful event and great to see so many of our young people rewarded for their efforts and perseverance,” added Mr Fenlon. “The evening not only reflects the tremendous hard work and enthusiasm of our students, but also the staff. Everyone plays a crucially important role in making CSIA such a success.”

Plaque and and trophy winners:

The Youth Speaks Award, Naomi Jenkins, Bethany Luke and Emma James of year nine, and Gracie Vage, Lilly Jenkins-Praill and Lauren of year eight; the Moffat Music Cup, Callum of year nine; the Stuart Soloman Award, Chloe Vaughan of year nine; the Godrevy Plate, Emma of year nine; Student Voice Certificates, Jess Currier and Erin Allen (year seven), Adam and Lauren (year eight) and Chloe Vaughan and Molly Clemens (year nine).

House Awards, Annie Smyth, Emmie Wills, Riley Adams, Nedus Venckus, David Weston, Joshua Patterson, Ella;

Sportsman of the Year, year seven, Logan Bawden; year eight, Ciran Budge; year nine, Jake Symons. Sportswoman of the Year, year eight, Caja Rodda; year nine, Mia Rule;

Student of the Year: year seven, Nina Wake and James Belshaw; year eight, Cian Oates; year nine, Bethany Luke and Jake Brooksbank.